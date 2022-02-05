Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.4.22  

-Welcome to another edition of 205 Live. I should have my review of In Your House: Final Four posted this evening or tomorrow morning so look out for that one. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Bodhi Hayward (w/ Andre Chase) vs. Brooks Jensen (w/ Josh Briggs)

-Lockup to start and neither man gains an advantage, so we go again. Jensen controls with a side headlock and then into an arm wringer. Hayward rolls out and gets a side headlock of his own. Jensen uses his strength to break and goes to a wrist-lock. Hayward rolls out again and back into a side headlock. Crowd is hot for Bodhi! Chase U Student Section looks to be getting bigger. Bodhi gets a hiptoss and starts the football cadence splashes and ends with a rolling senton. Jensen responds by flipping Hayward off an Irish Whip and starts laying in kicks. He works the arm and hooks a Cobra Clutch. That goes on for a bit before Hayward breaks and gets a backdrop. Uppercuts from Hayward and then a body slam. He hits a 3 point stance charge not once, but twice. Thrice doesn’t happen though as he charges into a heavy knee from Jensen for the pin at 6:06.

Winner: Brooks Jensen via pin at 6:06

-Of the two Hayward looked better here, but he takes the loss. Not a fan of this one. *

-Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter make their entrance as Jensen and Briggs leave. Guess they are in action next.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Fallon Henley and Lash Legend

-Briggs and Jensen are hanging around at the announce desk, but not on commentary. Carter and Henley start and Carter gets a takedown and walks over the back of Henley. She lands a few chops and climbs the ropes and springs around a bit before hitting a move. A blind tag was made to Catanzaro and she springs in with a seated Senton. I like this team! Lash Legend gets the tag and she easily over powers Kacy and hits a slam. Kacy charges and gets pressed up, but lands on her feet and makes the tag to Carter. Legend ducks a double clothesline and hits a clothesline on each. She hits a heavy chop in the corner and makes the tag to Henley. Snap suplex from Henley and tag made to Legend. She connects with a powerslam for two. She hooks a bearhug and I will mention again this crowd loves this show as they are way into this which greatly helps. Henley back in and she hits an elbow in the corner and rams Kayden face first into the mat. Henley cuts off the ring, but Carter kicks off and makes the hot tag. She runs wild with kicks and gets a sliding trip on Henley. Running corner clothesline and she comes off top, but Henley avoids and lands a head kick. Tag to Legend and she drills Kacy with a pump kick. Carter back in to save and Legend misses a splash in the corner. Alley-oop Code Breaker from Kacy. Carter holds her in position for a neckbreaker while Kacy comes off the top with a 450 splash for the win at 6:15.

Winners: Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter via pin at 6:15

-This was all action and one of the best things I have seen on this show in months. I may be crazy and grading on a NXT2.0 Dark curve, but this was a ton of fun and these two need to be the NXT Women’s Tag Champions. Legend taking the pin seemed weird, but whatever. ***

KUSHIDA vs. Damon Kemp

-Good test here for Kemp. He knocks KUSHIDA down and then mocks him. KUSHIDA back with an armbar into a hammerlock and he twists his legs. Running dropkick and then into a wristlock. KUSHIDA ties him up and puts more torque on the shoulder and elbow. Kemp catches him charging and hits a slam. He drops an elbow, but KUSHIDA is out at one. Reverse bearhug from Kemp, but KUSHIDA escapes. Kemp throws him with an overhead suplex for two. KUSHIDA back with kicks to the damaged arm, but can’t get a single leg. He opts for a handspring elbow and then another kick to the bad arm. Kemp gets a fireman’s carry, but KUSHIDA attacks the arm. He gets an armbar and Kemp taps without much of a fight at 3:50.

Winner: KUSHIDA via tap-out at 3:50

-Story was fine as KUSHIDA targeted the arm throughout and gets the win because of it. Not much else here though it was fine. KUSHIDA should have won this one with ease and that’s what happened here. *1/2

