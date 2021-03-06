Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.05.21  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 03.05.21

-Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns has been set and I am all for it. I do wish it was our Mania Main Event, but I’ll still take it. Talking Smack should be fun tomorrow morning. For now thought it’s time for the Purple Brand. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

August Grey and Jake Atlas vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

-You knew this tag match was coming based off these 4 facing off in singles matches the last few weeks. Grey and Daivari start things off and Daivari shows off by walking across Grey’s back. Daivari retreats to the corner from a pissed off Grey and makes the tag to Nese. He gets a quick roll-up as Grey was still distracted by Daivari, but it only gets two. They work on the mat as Grey gets a hammerlock into an armbar. Grey makes the mistake of focusing on Daivari again and eats a right hand. The tag is made to Daivari and he lands some right hands. Tag back to Atlas and they try a double suplex, but Grey flips out and makes the tag to Atlas. He runs wild a bit and dumps Daivari to the floor. Atlas heads up and fights off both including sending Nese to the mat. That seemingly injured Nese as the ref checks on him. That delay lets Daivari shove Atlas off the top and it’s a miracle as Nese is fine. He evens does jumping jacks to show off his crazy healing powers. Lucky man! Atlas gets abused a bit but gets in a shot on Daivari and makes the crawl to his corner. Atlas is in though and cuts off the attempted tag. He grounds Nese with a body vice and does a good job positioning himself between Atlas and his corner. Atlas charges and is inches away, but can’t get there. He attempts a sunset flip and then hits Nese with a head kick. The hot tag is made to Grey and he hits an inverted atomic drop and then a clothesline. He decks Daivari on the apron and turns Nese inside out with a belly to back suplex which gets two. Daivari back in and avoids the top rope Unprettier. That allows Nese to hit a compactor for two as Atlas makes the save. Atlas sends Daivari to the floor and follows with a dive. Nese flies out next with a crossbody on Atlas. He springs back in but misses the springboard moonsault. Grey catches him with a superkick and heads up top, but Nese hits a palm strike. Nese slides off his shoulders though and the top rope Unprettier finishes at 7:56.

Winners: August Grey and Jake Atlas via pin at 7:56

-This was a wonderful tag match that deserved some more time as they crammed as much as they could inside 8 minutes. The heat segment was obviously short because of the time, but it was some good tag action with all the high flying stuff saved until the end. This was fun. ***1/4

-Earlier today Mansoor and Stallion debated team names: Curtsoor and Man-Stallion were the two choices thrown out there. Mansoor thanks Stallion for getting him to 40-0 and Stallion mentions none of those wins were over him. That sounds like a challenge and indeed that is our Main Event tonight.

-Back to NXT as Legado Del Fantasma attacked Breezango before their match. Ever-Rise tried to get out of harms way, but Escobar took them out. LDF stands tall and threatens the entire roster. Good way to heat them back up after the encounter with Kross.

-The Bollywood Boyz cut a promo on Ever-Rise as they are apparently annoyed they were booked for NXT and make fun of them for getting beat up.

Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion

-At this rate Mansoor is going to end up having the most matches this year for WWE as he is up to work both Main Event and 205 Live every week. Mansoor talks a little crap before the lockup and Stallion gets a side headlock into a take down. Mansoor breaks and gets a front facelock, but Stallion reverses to an attempted guillotine. Mansoor escapes and gets a hammerlock, but Stallion gets a drop toehold and floats over with a side headlock. The pace quickens as they run the ropes and Mansoor trips up Stallion and gets a cradle for a two count. Another go and this time Stallion is ready and gets a dead lift German Suplex into a bridge for a two count. Snap suplex is followed by a jumping knee and that gets another two count for Stallion. Mansoor escapes another guillotine attempt and ducks a clothesline before delivering one of his home. Nice clothesline to boot! They trade blows in the corner and Mansoor hits the running clothesline in the corner. Again, one of my favorite moves (Hogan fan) and one I always use with any created wrestler in wrestling video games. Mansoor looks for a sunset flip, but Stallion rolls through and lands a double stomp to leave both men down. They throw blows in the middle of the ring and Stallion hits Air Raid Crash after ducking a clothesline. Stallion hits a running forearm in the corner and then a running knee. He follows with a basement dropkick and then a sick DDT into the bottom turnbuckle. That was nasty! They trade roll-ups and switches before Mansoor gets a double underhook suplex for two. Stallion is out as Mansoor struggles to get him back to his feet, but he was playing possum as he blasts Mansoor with a headbutt that sends Mansoor to the floor. Stallion follows out with a dive and then fires Mansoor back into the ring. Stallion heads up, but the splash catches nothing but knees. Mansoor heads up, but took too long as Stallion catches him and connects with another headbutt. Spanish Fly gets a two count as Mansoor gets his toe on the bottom rope to break. Damn! Stallion dives for another headbutt, but Mansoor ducks and Stallion goes headfirst into the top buckle. That looked great! The slingshot neckbreaker finishes for Mansoor at 10:26.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 10:26

-This was awesome and the second best match I’ve seen in my run reviewing this show (Swerve/Nese from last June). These guys clicked her and probably best match from Mansoor outside his win over Cesaro. Definitely check this match out this week and at this point they may as well go with Mansoor as the next challenger to Escobar. ***3/4

-They shake hands after the match!

-Thanks for reading!