Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 5.28.21  

-Sad day for our family as our cat, Chloe, crossed the rainbow bridge. She was a few months shy of her 16th birthday and she will be dearly missed. Our home with never be the same. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips (last show) and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Asher Hale vs. ‘The Premier Athlete’ Tony Nese

-Knuckle lock to start which Hale gains the advantage to get an armlock and takes it the ground. Nese rolls to the ropes to avoid a cross armbreaker. Standing switch and Nese gets a take down, but Hale is out easily and gets a hammerlock into a wristlock and Nese gets to the bottom rope to break. He powders to the floor to regain his barrings and then back inside he gets taken to the mat with a side headlock. Nese uses the hair to get a slight advantage and connects with a belly to back suplex to break. Nese starts firing off kicks and Hale returns with a nasty chop. Snap suplex follows for a one count. Nese reverses a whip and sticks Hale with a back elbow to the face. Hale responds by disrespecting the 8 pack with a well placed knee and follows with a kick to the back. Nese gets in a shot to the throat and gets the Macho clothesline over the top rope. Nese gets in a strike and throws kicks like crazy in the corner. Nese mans up and delivers another elbow and that gets a two count. Nese rains down some elbows and gets a splash for two. He stomps away as Hale tells him to bring it. Hale looks for a sunset flip, but Nese rolls through and hits a seated Hale with a superkick. To the corner where Nese chokes a bit with his knee. He looks for The Running Nese, but Hale grabs the heel to block and then he hits a Flatliner into the turnbuckle. Hale up top and Nese catches hm up there with a Palm Strike. Nese hits a Cactus clothesline to send both men to the floor, but each gets back in by the count of eight. Center ring they exchange strikes like men and Hale wins that battle. Nese again goes to the throat, but a spin kick gets caught and Hale sweeps the leg. Strike to the knee and step-up enzuigiri. Hale gets a German Suplex and head kick for two. Next they battle on the apron and Hale tries another sunset flip. Nese holds the ropes to break and gets a kick to the ear, but misses the springboard moonsault. Hale murders him with a kick to the face that had Nigel going crazy. A neck crank follows and Nese taps at 8:33.

Winner: Asher Hale via pin at 8:33

-Different kind of match here as they hit each other hard until someone got in position to take the win. The strikes were great and Hale is a different kind of animal for this brand with his MMA background. This was fun. Nese continues to be the MVP of this brand! ***

-Mick Foley A&E Bio drops on Sunday!

-WWE Shop commercial!

Ariya Daivari vs. Ari Sterling

-Nese and Daivari as the gatekeepers of this brand has worked well as I have enjoyed their series of matches with the new guys that have passed through the purple brand. Daivari looks for a leg, but Sterling is able to stuff the attempt. A third try gets the job done, but Sterling is able to roll out and gets a roll-up for two. Sterling lands some strikes, but gets sent to the apron where Daivari sweeps the leg. He follows out and hits a chop block and then tosses Sterling into the ringside plexi-glass. I like the aggression! Daivari attacks the knee when back inside the ring and tries for a single leg crab, but Sterling kicks away. He mounts in the corner, but only gets a few punches in before Daivari slips out and yanks him down to the mat. Daivari wraps the damaged knee around the post and again, I appreciate the aggression. A third time and Sterling is kind of screwed at this point. He tries to fight back, but a kick to the face stops that comeback. Figure Four from Daivari as this has been a great showing of attacking a body part and hopefully they pay if off down the line. Sterling rolls, but Daivari rolls with him to maintain the hold. Sterling has a decent reach advantage and punches his way out of the hold. Effective! Sterling hobbles around and gets an enzuigiri and then a Pele kick off the one good leg. He connects with the flipping axe kick, but sells the landing as his bad wheel gave out. Daivari tries to head up, but Sterling brings him down with a rana and again, the bad wheel delays him from making the cover in a timely manner. Sterling up top and Daivari goes to the bad leg to bring him down. Daivari gets sent to the floor and Ari hits Moonsauce, but again the bad leg takes the brunt of the landing. It costs him as he hobbles to the apron and Daivari is up and delivers a running kick to the knee. Daivari gets the elusive single legged crab, but Sterling gets to the ropes to break. Daivari holds until the count of four as one should do. He preps Sterling up top, but he fights back with 12-6 elbows. Daivari gets knocked to the mat and Sterling comes off the top with Spiral Tap (just getting piece of Daivari) for the pin at 9:28.

Winner: Ari Sterling via pin at 9:28

-Another good match as expected from this brand. Daivari was great here attacking the leg and showing aggression. Sterling sold the leg well and sold it with each move he was able to hit. The Spiral Tap nearly missed everything at the end, but that was easily explained by the injured knee. Just good stuff again as Daivari again delivers with a newbie and Sterling continues to show great promise. ***1/4

-Thanks for reading!