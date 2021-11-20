Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.19.21  

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Malik Blade vs. Edris Enofe

-It’s an honest to goodness Cruiserweight division match. Stalemate to start which leads to a handshake. Another go and they trade some holds and then trade a pin fall sequence where they exchange covers and the crowd appreciates the work. Headlock takeover by Blade, but Enofe rolls into a one count and then back to the side headlock. Enofe breaks with a hip toss once to a vertical base and then he gets a side headlock of his own. Joseph tells us Enofe was signed in the summer based off the tryouts in Vegas. Blade with a sweet dropkick that gets a two count. He stuck him flush that dropkick! Armbar from Blade and he maintains the hold as Enofe tries to roll out of it. Enofe opts to pond his way out and gets a backslide for two and then a small package for two. Armdrag from Blade and he follows with a clothesline in the corner. Off the top with a missile dropkick, but a Frog Splash misses. Enofe hits a leaping back elbow as the crowd is pissed. Spinebuster from Enofe followed by a pump kick on the ground. Standing moonsault puts Blade away at 6:11.

Winner: Edris Enofe via pin at 6:11

-Super simple match which makes sense, but each man go to show off their natural athleticism and the crowd was into it as they love hometown kid, Blade. They were going crazy when it looked like he was going to get his first win, but not to be. Again, keep letting these two work these matches to improve. **

Tiffany Stratton vs. Amari Miller

-Stratton is making her debut tonight and she has a theme song with actual words. “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl,” I believe it keeps saying. She cuts a promo telling is she is beautiful, attractive and the complete opposite of all of us. The crowd starts to “What” her, but she rolls along. She isn’t spoiled by her daddy and we will find out she is all beauty and too much to handle. Well, we know where she stands at least and that’s better than what some people get to show in NXT 2.0. Nigel tells us that Stratton was a Team USA gymnast at one point. Miller gets a headlock on the mat, but Stratton pushes off and gets caught right back with the headlock. That goes on for a bit though Stratton does a good job of looking like she is trying to fight out of the hold. She is able to break and gets an armbar that Miller counters rather easily. Stratton shows off some her gymnastic skill which draws an “ohh” from the crowd. Miller isn’t impressed as she lands a knee to the jaw. Stratton begs off and suckers Miler in and drops her throat first on the middle rope. Stratton uses small joint manipulation on the ropes, but gets caught with an elbow in the corner. Miller runs her down with some clotheslines and they we get an awkward pinfall sequence that ends with Stratton getting a unique roll-up for the win at 3:20

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via pin at 3:20

-Not much to rate here, but it was a way to introduce Stratton and she got to show off some of her gymnastic background. The ending seemed a little botched, but they recovered okay. Not much to rate overall. *

Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

-They showed a video package on Carter and Kacy before the match so the winners shouldn’t be in doubt. Kayden starts with Leon and they trade pin attempts and each tries a dropkick, so it’s a stalemate. Leon dances a bit and Carter responds as we get a brief dance off. Tag to Kacy and she gets a sunset flip bomb for two. Back to Carter who clowns Leon a bit, but runs into a forearm. Carter back with a dropkick into the corner that looks great as Leon had nowhere to go. Catanzaro back in as she gets an armdrag which lets Feroz tag into the match. She gets a side headlock, but Catanzaro gets a standing switch and uses his spider-woman skills to avoid Feroz. Dropkick gets two and the tag is made to Carter. Double drop toehold followed by a double kick to the head gets a two count. Carter catches an elbow charging in the corner and gets caught in an hanging armbar on the ropes. Tag to Leon and she works the arm for a bit. She drops a leg on the arm and gets a two count off that. Carter fights back, gets cut off from her corner. Feroz back in and she looks for an armbar, but Carter turns it into a pin for two. Tag back to Leon who stomps away in the corner. Gut-wrench suplex gets two as they are working the tag formula well here. Leon back in with a kick to the spine for two and then an overhead wrist-lock. Carter gets cut off and it’s tug of war and the hot tag is made to Catanzaro. She runs wild on Feroz and hits a running clothesline in the corner for a two count. Feroz lands a right hand and tags Leon. She catches Kacy with a version off a Death Valley Driver which gets two. Blind tag made by Carter and she hits a neckbreaker as Kacy comes off the top with a 450 for the win at 7:41 SWEET!

Winners: Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro via pin at 7:41

-This was a rather strong match here as they worked the tried and true tag formula and went home as the match peaked. Catanzaro is showing some great improvement and that double team looked great. These ladies deserve a push and should get a run with the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. I enjoyed this! **3/4

