Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 1.07.21  

-The first Main Event of 2021 is upon us. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field, St Petersburg, FL

Akira Tozawa vs. Slapjack (w/ Mustafa Ali)

-Lockup to start and Slapjack overpowers Tozawa in the corner. Tozawa ducks a punch and fires away with Ninja strikes. A blind charge from Slapjack nets a boot to the face and he gets brought down with a head-scissor Tozawa heads up and connects with a dropkick and then stomps away in the corner. A seated corner dropkick leads to an attempted Tornado DDT, but Slapjack counters with a strike and then hits a suplex. A second suplex gets a two count. Slapjack goes to the mat as he works on the arm with a nice spinning arm wringer. Slapjack continues the arm work, but gets caught with some strikes. He ducks the last one though and gets a backbreaker knee. The Snap Back is blocked and Tozawa hits a Shinning Wizard. Up top and the Canon Ball dive gets a two count. Tozawa up again, but Ali distracts him and the ref allowing Slapjack to knock Tozawa off the ropes and that leads to the Snap Back for the pin at 5:05.

Winner: Slapjack via pin at 5:05

-This was a match with the right person winning though probably should have been more dominant. **

-Video package of Reigns/Owens cage match from 2 weeks ago.

-Back to SmackDown as the show closes with Owens pinning Jey Uso and then he beats the piss out of him while yelling for Roman to “come save your family, bitch.” KO is great! Roman lets Jey get his ass beat for a bit before making the save amongst the video boards. KO then takes a nasty bump through some nearby tables. This feud is great and continues!

Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak

-Ricochet gets a quick go behind, but Gulak is out. Another go and Ricochet works a leg, but Drew counters easily and transitions to a side headlock. Ricochet gets to his feet and quickens the pace as he catches a charging Drew with a roll-up for two. Back to the mat and Gulak gets a roll-up for two and goes right back to the side headlock. Ricochet escapes a backbreaker by flipping through, but Gulak catches him with a sunset flip for two. Ricochet gets an armdrag and springs off the ropes, but Gulak catches him and dumps him in the ropes as we take a break.

-Back with Gulak in control with a nerve hold. Gulak sends Ricochet to the apron and tries a slam to the floor, but Ricochet is out and hits a springboard dropkick to create space. Gulak charges back in and gets sent right back to the floor. Ricochet flies with a Senton off the middle rope to the floor. He sends Drew back in and tries to hit a knee springing back in, but Gulak is able to move out of the way. That only seems to annoy Ricochet as he hits a nice clothesline. The Meteora is missed and Gulak locks in a Half Crab. Ricochet breaks as Gulak favors his right arm. Gulak gets a Torture Rack, but Ricochet slides out and hits the sweet backflip into a bridging German Suplex for two. Fantastic! Ricochet looks for the Kick Back, but Gulak catches the knee on the way down and hooks in another Half Crab. He pulls Ricochet back into the middle of the ring and transitions to the STF. Ricochet rolls over to a pin attempt which forces Gulak to break the hold. That gives Ricochet his opening as he hits Recoil to finish at 8:38.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 8:38

-This was good and could have been great with more time obviously. I like the mix of styles as Gulak did all he could to keep it on the ground while Ricochet was looking for any chance to fly. It started slow, but ended strong. **3/4

-Back to RAW where Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee battle for the WWE Title. Very good hoss battle with some nasty bumps. Drew retains in the end and Keith is kind of pushed aside so Goldberg come confront Drew due to reasons that made no sense due to the show running long…..again. I am fine with Goldberg getting this match at Rumble vs Mania, but they butchered the set-up with Goldberg’s promo making no sense due to Drew never getting a chance to apparently run down The Legends.

-Thanks for reading!