Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 04.28.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Knoxville, TN

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H.

-Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.

Winner: Liv Morgan via pin at 5:03

-This was solid as they worked a match that has worked for nearly a century. Heel works a body part, face gets sympathy, sells the injury, but gets the resilient win. It’s not rocket science. **1/4

-Back to SmackDown a few weeks back as Sami runs away from Drew McIntyre which means a Lumberjack Match is set for the two.

-Don’t Try This At Home or Anywhere Else!

-Hulu Commercials because I’m cheap!

-Back to SmackDown as Sami vs Drew happens with Lumberjacks and once again, Sami finds a way to escape as the lumberjacks start fighting each other. Pearce is out and books Zayn/Drew for next week in a steel cage. Shanky and Jinder attack Drew, but he makes his own save and Jinder eats a Claymore.

-Charlotte/Ronda WrestleMania Backlash commercial!

-Hulu Commercials!

-Back to RAW as Bobby Lashley beats Omos in an arm-wrestling challenge. Omos attacks after the loss and we learn Omos/Lashley II happens at Backlash.

-Hulu Commercials!

-Back to RAW as Bianca beats Sonya by count-out, DQ, and then finally pin to retain her RAW Title in front of her hometown fans.

The Street Profits vs. The Hurt Business

-Ford and Cedric starts us out as Cedric gets a waist-lock takedown. They wrestle for a bit and Cedric gets a side headlock while talking trash. Ford hits a sweet clothesline and then another as I am enjoying this vicious side from Montez. Shelton gets the tag and works Ford over in his corner. Powerbomb escaped and Ford hits an enzuigiri. Tag to Dawkins and he throws hands for a bit. Clothesline is ducked but he does connect with a dropkick. Ford with a dropkick and he gets suplexed onto Shelton, but Shelton blocks. Everyone gets involved and Ford takes a crazy bump off the apron bouncing off the announce table as we head to our break.

-WrestleMania Hollywood! 2 Nights! April 2023!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back with Cedric laying in forearms to the back of Ford’s head. Cedric goes to a front facelock as the crowd rallies behind Montez. He breaks, but Cedric catches him with a gutbuster for two. Tag to Shelton and he hooks a reverse chinlock. Props to Cedric from talking trash to Montez from the apron. Montez breaks and they trade blows in the middle of the ring. Shelton lands his spinwheel kick and tags Cedric back into the match. He stomps away in the corner and then it’s a chop battle. Ford wins the exchange, but then they end up booting each other in the face. The race is on and both tags are made. Dawkins runs wild as he hits a spinning back elbow and plants Cedric with a flapjack. Bulldog on Shelton and then a spinning splash. Double underhook suplex gets two as Cedric makes the save. Ford takes Cedric out with a superkick. Shelton gets set up on Ford’s shoulders and Dawkins comes with a clothesline as Ford falls back. That gets the win at 9:31.

Winners: The Street Profits via pin at 9:31

-This was solid, but I was hoping for a bit more. They played the hits basically as it was paint by numbers. This was fine and we know they could give us a lot more if needed. **1/4

-Great video package on Randy Orton in honor of his 20 year’s in WWE. Nice they included commentary from JR and Taz in the piece.

-Back to RAW as Orton’s 20 Year Anniversary gets interrupted by a lot of different people and it means we get an 8 Man Tag Match for RAW’s Main Event.

-Hulu Commercials!

-Back to RAW for the conclusion of RK-Bro/Rhodes/Ezekiel vs. The Usos/Rollins/Owens. Fun Main Event that was all about highlighting Orton as everyone on the opposite teams eats the RKO including The Usos taking an alley-oop version and then one out of mid air trying to come off the top rope. That last one is enough for the pin. Fun match to send the crowd home happy and give everyone what they wanted: RKOs.

-Thanks for reading!