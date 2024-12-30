Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.25.24  

-For whatever reason I didn’t see this episode on Peacock yesterday, so I thought they didn’t tape more matches for the Christmas episode, but here we are. This is the last Main Event of 2024 and next week I will have my Annual Countdown column finished. Before getting to this week’s show, Level Up had their final episode ever two nights ago and my review can be found here. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: TD Garden, Boston, Mass

Dragon Lee vs. Pete Dunne

-Sure, this is a fine way to end 2024! Lee wants a handshake, but no dice from Pete. They take turns countering arm attacks and Lee gets a roll-up for two. They each try a dropkick and miss, so they kip up and it’s a stalemate. Cool! Dunne gets to the ropes and then BLASTS Lee with a forearm as the ref forces a break. Dunne goes for the mask and then lands a boot to the head. Forearm in the corner, but Lee gets a boot up to block a charge. Head scissors and he sends Dunne into the top buckle. Top Rope Crossbody gets a two count! Tope Con Hilo as we take a break at 2:33. We don’t usually get a break in the first match.

-Back at 4:24 with Dunne back in control. He takes Lee down by the arm, traps it, and then goes to joint manipulation on the other arm. We get some quality finger bending and then he stomps the elbow. Lee fires off some forearms and gets a snap German Suplex! They mention Lee is the WWE Speed Champion! Running boot in the corner and then a sling-shot in for another boot. Corner basement dropkick gets a two count. Dunne escapes a powerbomb and gets one of his own for a two count. Lee escapes an X Plex and lands on his feet. Lee with a sit-out powerbomb for two. Sweet! They start trading strikes and Dunne gets a step up enziguri. Dunne lands on his feet as Lee went for another German. He launches Lee in the air and swats him down. Lee with a superkick in the corner as Dunne charges. Lee with a forearm, but Dunne grabs the mask and hits The Bitter End for the pin at 8:53.

Winner: Pete Dunne via pin at 8:53

-This was a good match as you would expect. The superkick in the corner was a little rough with the timing, but the rest was quality. I appreciate them giving me a match like this to end the year. ***

-Last Friday Drew McIntyre came to a mutual understand with the New Bloodline, but gets attacke Jimmy Uso.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre tells everyone that has wronged him, sleep with one eye open as he is coming for them. Sami Zayn interrupts and he tells Drew just because he is mad, doesn’t mean he is special. They brawl and Jey Uso is out to make the save. Sami and Drew are set to face off later on RAW.

-Back to RAW a week ago where New Day get BOOED out of the building and never get to explain their actions against Big E.

-Back to RAW as New Day get a second chance to explain their actions. They get to speak this time, but the BOOS just rain down on them. Kofi brings up his mom came all the way from Ghana and it wasn’t to see him get booed. Kofi apologizes and wants a hug, but Mama Kingston turns her back and walks away to a big pop from the crowd.

-RAW: Netflix: Jan 6: Punk/Rollins; Reigns/Solo: Tribal Combat; Morgan/Ripley: Women’s World Title!

Dante Chen vs. Josh Briggs

-Dante Chen got to close out the final episode of Level Up as he is The Gatekeeper of NXT. It was a nice, feel good moment for Chen and all of us that have watched Level up for nearly three years. This match is straight out of Level Up. This is Briggs first singles match on Main Event. Briggs with a big boot at the bell as Howard lets us know this is the first time they have wrestled each other. Briggs with a heavy forearm to the back. Snake Eyes, but Chen slips out and gets a head scissors. He throws some strikes and delivers his own clubbing blows to the back. He hooks a facelock as he continues to pour down with forearms. Chen with an enziguiri and then a running uppercut in the corner. He fires off chops as the crowd kind of counts along. Chen gets too close running the ropes and eats an elbow. Briggs drops a series of elbows for a one count. Chokeslam gets a two count! Briggs lays out some trash talk and tells Chen to impress him. Chen catches him with a jawbreaker and fires off forearms. Running clothesline and then a a superkick. Chen with a DDT for two! Gentle Touch is blocked and Briggs gets a sidewalk slam and then a splash. Running lariat gets the pin at 5:00.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pin at 5:00

-Boo! Give Chen the win! As mentioned this was like something you would see on Level Up without the typical hot crowd that show produces. RAW vs. NXT always works better on this show than NXT vs. NXT. **

-HHH commercial where he unveils the new RAW logo for the Netflix Era.

-Jackie Redmond has a sit down interview with Seth Rollins, who lets loose on CM Punk and why he has issues with him. He notes they are going to have a fight on RAW and it needs to happen now as he was so angered by Punk celebrating by Roman’s side at Survivor Series.

-The Last RAW on USA: Gable vs. Otis; Women’s IC Title Semis! War Raiders and Priest vs. Judgment!

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre gets another win over Sami Zayn. Flub by Howard on the voice over as he notes they had a match at Survivor Series: War Games. It was Main Event and weird they didn’t go back and fix that. Somewhere down the road they need to pay off the story of Sami never being able to beat Drew. Jey Uso saves as Drew wants more and that brings out The New Bloodline. Jey and Sami get left in a heap by Solo and company.

-Thanks for reading! See you in 2025!