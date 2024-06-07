Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.06.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: Giant Center, Hershey, PA

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai (w/ Kairi Sane)

-Lockup to start and Kai backs Nile into the corner and then pats her on the head. That draws an “oooh” from the crowd. Another go and Kai continues to mock Nile. The crowd starts a “Lets Go Ivy” chant and she responds with a series of armdrags and then pats Kai on the head. Nile controls on the mat and gets a slam for a two count. Hiptoss from Nile followed by a delayed vertical suplex. Nice! Nile charges, but Kai catches her with a trip and sends her throat first into the middle rope. Kai lands some kicks and gets a two count. The crowd is back to chanting for Ivy as she throws some punches, but there is nothing behind them at the moment. Kai hooks a chinlock and that lets the crowd start to rally Ivy again. She escapes and snaps off a belly to back suplex. Kai charges into an elbow and then Nile drops her with a clothesline followed by strikes including a head kick. Head scissors next followed by the running kick in the corner. Another suplex gets a two count! More strikes from Nile, but Kai catches her with a clothesline so Nile just decks her with a forearm. Cool! Nile gets caught in the ropes again and Dakota lands a rope assisted stomp for two. This crowd loves Nile! Roll-up for two from Ivy and then another. She tries a third, but Sane jumps on the apron to distract. Scorpion Kick from Kai and GTK finishes for the pin at 5:41.

Winner: Dakota Kai via pin at 5:41

-Fun little match between this two as they made the most of the time they were given. Kai is the bigger star so it’s not a shock that she got the win, but Nile looked good here. It has been fun following her from Level Up to the Main Roster. **1/2

-Back to King and Queen of The Ring where Prison Dom “accidentally” helped Liv Morgan become new Woman’s World Champion.

-The next night on RAW, Dom tries to fix his mistake, but ends up getting chased by Strowman and ends up running the cage door into Becky’s head. That lets Liv escape to retain!

-Hulu Commercials!

-Clash at The Castle: Priest vs. McIntyre!

-Back to RAW where Liv Morgan brags about taking out Rhea and that brings out Prison Dom. He gets booed out of the building, but powers through as he doesn’t know what kind of game Liv is playing as when Rhea comes back she is going to kill Liv. She laughs and says Rhea will probably kill Dom as well. She will make it worth to Dom and starts flirting with him again. She meant what she said and wants to take everything from Rhea including Dom. The crowd starts losing it as she goes in for another kiss, but here comes Balor to cock block. Liv decides to leave for now, but plays with Dom’s hair on the way out. The crowd ate all of this up!

-WWE Speed commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn is tired of dealing with Chad Gable and calls him out. Instead, Alpha Academy head down to the ring. Chad has the AA deliver a message because Sami is not worthy of his time. Sami tries to talk sense into AA, but Maxxine reads the note cards from Gable. Harsh words on those cards as this is making Gable look like an even bigger dick! Which is a good thing! Sami agrees to give Gable a match for the IC Title at Clash at The Castle. He then tries to talk sense into AA, but Gable attacks from behind. Otis has second thoughts about helping, so Gable slaps him in the face. Tozawa tries to pull Gable away and the crowd loves him as well. Gable bullies him which has Maxxine stepping in and this is all great. Gable mocks her and runs her down, which brings Otis over and the place explodes. Again, when Otis finally snaps on Gable it’s going to be glorious. Sami gets back into the fight, but gets tossed into Otis who falls into Maxxine, knocking her off the apron. Otis drops Sami with The World’s Strongest Slam to many boos.

-Backstage, Gable gives credit to his team and tells them they will all be fine. He tells Otis he is his number 1 guy and always has been.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to SmackDown for AJ Styles addressing his future while sporting a pimp pastel suit. We all knew where this was going, but it didn’t take away from how great it was. AJ announces his retirement and thanks Cody Rhodes. They shake hands and then AJ drops Cody with a clothesline. FANTASTIC! Genius as well as AJ knew he was going to the back of the line, and pissing off Cody is a way to make sure he gets another shot. Sadly, they don’t include the Styles Clash from the stairs here for whatever reason.

-Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa on SmackDown this Friday!

Bronson Reed vs. Tyler Bate (w/ Pete Dunne)

-Forget Dunne as he heads to the back as he is confident Bate has this. I appreciate that little touch! Bate grabs an arm, but gets shoved down rather easily. Go behind into an armbar, but again Reed shoves off. He goes to a side headlock, but Reed looks for a suplex. Bate flips out and hits a series of forearms. He tries to lift Reed and gets him on his back but gets flattened as he falls on his face. That looked killer, but slow mo showed how safe it was. Gorilla Press from Reed and he tossed Bate onto the top rope in the corner. We take a break at 2:03.

-SmackDown commercial!

-88 seconds of Hulu commercials!

-Back at 4:13 with Reed still is control. He hooks a bear hug as he continues the work on the back. Bate is able to wiggle free and tries a sunset flip. Reed tries to flatten him by sitting down, but Bate evades. Bate starts throwing his body at Reed and delivers knee in the corner. Head kick from the apron followed by a springboard forearm. He tries to lift Reed and again that doesn’t work. He does get the rebound clothesline and then another and a third clothesline knocks Reed off his feet for a two count. BATE GETS THE AIRPLANE SPIN THIS TIME TO POP THE CROWD and ends up dropping Reed into a modified Blue Thunder Bomb. Great stuff! He tries to hook a Tyler Driver, but Reed escapes and sends Bate into the corner. Batista Bomb gets two! Reed drops an elbow and heads up top as the crowd roars. TSUNAMI finishes at 8:00.

Winner: Bronson Reed via pin at 8:00

-Good enough match here that was hurt by the break. The final four minutes were a lot of fun and I would like to see them run it back on RAW where they would get more time. The crowd reaction to the TSUNAMI is fantastic as they start rumbling the second it seems like Reed is preparing for the move. **1/2

-NXT Battleground commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

-Sami vs. Otis this Monday on RAW! Also, Lyra vs. Iyo! Also, also, Breakker vs. Dragunov!

-Back to RAW as we join Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in progress. Carlito, and Judgment Day get involved. Priest hits South of Heaven for the pin. Drew McIntyre attacks after the match, but the numbers catch up to him and Priest ends up putting him through the announce table with a chokeslam. Judgment Day stand tall to end the show!

-Thanks for reading!