Leilani Kai Gives Update After Hip Surgery, Says She ‘Feels Amazing’
September 19, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, former WWE women’s champion Leilani Kai had total hip replacement surgery yesterday. In a post on Twitter, Kai gave an update on her health and how she was feeling following the procedure.
She wrote: “Just woke up after my hip replacement and feeling amazing! The love, messages, and prayers you all sent meant more to me than words can say. I was scared, but you made sure I never felt alone. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”
