Lex Luger Praises the Work of Gunther

– During a recent edition of the Lex Expressed podcast, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger discussed the work of WWE Superstar Gunther, praising the former Intercontinental Champion as a throwback star. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I love his work. I love the way — just the tights and the boots. He doesn’t even wear his knee pads, like old school. he’s sort of a combo of [a] throwback and [he] can do the modern-day stuff as well. If you’re not a nice blend, he has a great look. His interviews have gotten better and better. I like Gunther a lot. He’s got the height and the size and just that look he has. I like Gunther a lot.”

Gunther is set for action on tomorrow’s edition of WWE Raw. He will face Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. Tomorrow’s Raw will be held at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.