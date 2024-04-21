Lex Luger Recalls Leaving WWE For WCW, Says It Was Last Minute

Lex Luger was one of the early big names to jump ship from WWE to WCW in the Money Night Wars, and he recently looked back on that decision. Luger famously showed up as a shock return to WCW on the debut of Nitro, and he spoke on his Lex Expressed podcast about deciding to return to WCW and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On believing he still had a chance at winning the title in WWE: “There was always a chance. That was actually…my intention was to re-sign [with WWE]. The decision to move back over to WCW was a last-minute ‘Hey, we’re having our own Monday night show. We didn’t know you were available.’ I met with Eric and Sting, and it all happened in a period of a few weeks. My intention all along was to re-sign with Vince.”

On leaving WWE: “I can be stubborn, I guess if you want to use that word, [but] I was always confident. I was like ‘You know what? We went in a different direction, but I want to work my way back into contention and possibly [get back] up to the top of the card again and possibly be World Champion in WWE.’ I wasn’t leaving WWE because I thought my career was over there at the time. I just thought that the opportunity of getting back with Stinger [was too good to pass up], and I always kind of felt at home more with WCW at the time. And they were having a brand new fresh show. I thought that might be a nice opportunity.”