Lexis King Reveals He Lost 23 Pounds In 6 Weeks, Shows Off Results

June 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lexis King WWE NXT 1-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

Lexis King appears to be satisfied with changes to his physique, as he took to Twitter to show off the results. In his post, he noted that he lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks.

He wrote: “I lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks! You all can now refer to me as “Skinny Lexis”

