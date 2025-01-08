Lexis King Wins Heritage Cup On WWE NXT

Lexis King won the NXT Heritage Cup — again — on this week’s New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT. King battled Charlie Dempsey on Tuesday’s show in a rematch of their match on the Christmas Eve episode of NXT, which saw King win the Cup after William Regal interfered. The results of that match caused Ava to reverse the decision and return the title to Dempsey, setting up the single fall rematch for the title.

King won the title after accidentally hitting a leapfrogging Dempsey with a headbutt to the groin, then nailed the Coronation to win the Cup.

This marks King’s first official run with the title and ends Dempsey’s reign at 148 days. He won the Cup from Tony D’Angelo on the August 13th episode of NXT.