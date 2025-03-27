– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, longtime ring announcer Lilian Garcia discussed her career in WWE, including an accident where she was knocked off the ring apron by Charlie Haas on a June 2006 edition of WWE Raw. Garcia had not quite exited the ring yet when Haas was running the ropes and warming up, accidentally knocking Garcia off. Haas didn’t realize what happened until fans began chanting Garcia’s name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lilian Garcia on the accident with Charlie Haas on WWE Raw: “The one with Charlie Haas, that was an accident. I’m getting out of the ring, he’s coming in to run against the ropes. He doesn’t see me. I’m holding on, but he comes charging. I go off like a slingshot and land on my left wrist, which I tore my ligament. You hear me yelling and screaming. He doesn’t even know.”

On how the fans confused the wrestlers when they were chanting her name: “He locks up with John Morrison and the crowd is chanting my name as they’re taking me out. He’s locked in with him and, Morrison told me this, he’s like, ‘Why in the hell are they chanting Lilian’s name in the middle of our match?’ John is like, ‘Dude, you slingshotted her out of the ring.’ He’s like, ‘I did?’ He had no idea. I bandage up. It hurt. Just another day at the job [laughs].”

Lilian Garcia recently finished up her + ring announcing full-time for WWE earlier this month.