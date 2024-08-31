Lilian Garcia Recalls Learning on the Job in WWE

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia discussed learning on the job during her time in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lilian Garcia on learning on the job in WWE: “It was crazy how I had to learn this job on the spot in front of everybody. We’ve all been new at something, so everyone understands, like even a cashier at a cash register trying to know where the buttons are, you’re going to be slow. You’re going to have a long line. You’re going to have impatient people. You’re going to feel that anxiety like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know how to do this.'”

On how you sometimes have to just step into it: “That was me on the job in front of all those million people. But I feel like it’s also led me to be able to tell people, you don’t have to be 100% ready to seize an opportunity. You just have to step into it, and you have to just do the best you can.”