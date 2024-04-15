Limitless Guilty Pleasures Results 4.13.24: Limitless World Title Match, More

Limitless Wrestling’s Guilty Pleasures show aired on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Yarmouth, Maine show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Gabby Forza & Megan Bayne def. Paris Van Dale & Shannon LeVangie

* Gabby Forza def. Megan Bayne

* Ricky Smokes def. Aaron Rourke

* Aiden Aggro def. TJ Crawford

* Ace Romero def. Joey Janela

* JT Dunn def. Paul London

* Hazard def. Suicide

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation def. Rich And Powerful

* Limitless World Championship Match: Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Alec Price