wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling Nine Lives Results 9.21.24: Donovan Dijak Battles Jake Something, More
Limitless Wrestling held their Nine Lives show on Saturday night, with Donovan Dijak in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Yarmouth, Maine show (per Fightful):
* Aaron Rourke def. Anthony Greene
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Fresh Air def. Le Tabarnak de Team
* Paris Van Dale def. Ashley Vox
* No Holds Barred Match: Ace Romero def. Aiden Aggro
* Gabby Forza def. Maggie Lee
* Donovan Dijak def. Jake Something
* Limitless World Championship Match: Dezmond Cole def. Channing Thomas
Yooooo congrats @ThaReal_DC you deserved it!!! One of the most hardest workers in the businessssss 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 #NineLives @LWMaine pic.twitter.com/zX0faRE1fj
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@QueenOfTheIndie) September 22, 2024
Let's go Fresh Air!!! #NineLives pic.twitter.com/N0Kze23jWb
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) September 21, 2024
.@alternative_ag and @PerfectAaron1 setting the tone for the night!!! Hell yeaaaaaaaa #NineLives pic.twitter.com/RDesy8SPQO
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@QueenOfTheIndie) September 21, 2024