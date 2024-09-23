Limitless Wrestling Nine Lives Results 9.21.24: Donovan Dijak Battles Jake Something, More

Limitless Wrestling held their Nine Lives show on Saturday night, with Donovan Dijak in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Yarmouth, Maine show (per Fightful):

* Aaron Rourke def. Anthony Greene

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Fresh Air def. Le Tabarnak de Team

* Paris Van Dale def. Ashley Vox

* No Holds Barred Match: Ace Romero def. Aiden Aggro

* Gabby Forza def. Maggie Lee

* Donovan Dijak def. Jake Something

* Limitless World Championship Match: Dezmond Cole def. Channing Thomas