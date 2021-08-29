wrestling / News

Limitless Wrestling Vacationland Cup Results: Anthony Greene, Ace Romero In Action

August 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Limitless Wrestling Vacationland Cup

Limitless Wrestling held its Vacationland Cup show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the event, which took place in Yarmouth, Maine, below per Fightful:

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: Anthony Greene def. Kevin Blackwood

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: Ace Romero def. Rip Byson

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: JT Dunn def. Becca

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: Alec Price def. Beef The Freak

* Limitless Wrestling World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (w/ Kevin Blackwood) (c) def. JD Drake

* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) (w/ Love Doug) def. Ava Everett & Charles Mason and Prestigious (BRG & Channing Thomas) (w/ Jon Alba) and The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)

* Brad Cashew def. Kevin Ku

* Davienne def. Allie Katch

* Vacationland Cup 2021 Final Four Way Match: Anthony Greene def. Ace Romero and Alec Price and JT Dunn

