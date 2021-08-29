Limitless Wrestling Vacationland Cup Results: Anthony Greene, Ace Romero In Action

Limitless Wrestling held its Vacationland Cup show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the event, which took place in Yarmouth, Maine, below per Fightful:

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: Anthony Greene def. Kevin Blackwood

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: Ace Romero def. Rip Byson

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: JT Dunn def. Becca

* Vacationland Cup 2021 First Round Match: Alec Price def. Beef The Freak

* Limitless Wrestling World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (w/ Kevin Blackwood) (c) def. JD Drake

I’m not lying to you. @RealJDDrake and @GarciaWrestling put on one of the greatest independent wrestling title matches I’ve ever seen. The #VLC2021 will be must-see on @indiewrestling. pic.twitter.com/1b7wNNGPJS — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 29, 2021

@GarciaWrestling submitted @RealJDDrake to retain the @LWMaine World Championship. Let's appreciate Red Death while we have him here in Limitless #VLC2021 pic.twitter.com/4EUuYZx1rr — Michael Labbe (@Superstarml) August 29, 2021

* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) (w/ Love Doug) def. Ava Everett & Charles Mason and Prestigious (BRG & Channing Thomas) (w/ Jon Alba) and The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)

* Brad Cashew def. Kevin Ku

* Davienne def. Allie Katch

* Vacationland Cup 2021 Final Four Way Match: Anthony Greene def. Ace Romero and Alec Price and JT Dunn