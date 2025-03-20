– During a recent interview with 302 BIRDS: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast, WWE NXT’s Lince Dorado discussed his talks with WWE ahead of his recent return. He is also now coaching for WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lince Dorado on his talks with WWE: “I should have been here two years ago. I was actually in talks with them to come back two years ago, without giving too much information. I am back now, as of February. Technically, January, but February is when I started. As both a wrestler and a trainer. They’ve trusted me to train the next superstars of tomorrow at the highest point with WWE.”

On working as a coach for NXT: “I’m very fortunate that I’ve found my calling. I used to be a math teacher, so teaching has always been in my blood. Teaching wrestling is something that I love. Realistically, I’m not going to wrestle forever, so I try to better myself and find a skill within wrestling that’s going to keep me in wrestling, whether that’s making gear, making masks, training people, or consulting.”

Dorado made his WWE in-ring return earlier in January at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida.