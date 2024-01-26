Lince Dorado On Which Moment He’ll Be Remembered For In His WWE Career

Lince Dorado believes there is one moment in particular from his WWE career that he will be most remembered for. The former WWE star spoke with Developmentally Speaking and recalled being part of the 2020 Elimination Chamber match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, which saw him memorably hit a moonsault from on top of the cage. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the spot: “I think I’ll be known for that Elimination Chamber drop that I did, just because, one, how crazy it was, and did it safely. And, two, leading up to it, the story of talking to Vince and IRS and Jamie Noble trying to convince them to let us do it.”

On the legacy of that moment: “I think that would be my biggest legacy, people always ask me about that. Especially because that was the last thing that happened before COVID really hit [the] next week, I almost have like nightmares thinking about it. I always told myself, ‘Don’t look down,’ and that was the only time I looked down and I was like, ‘I’m going to get hurt,’ but it’s okay because it’s WWE and it’s the last thing that we’re doing right now.”