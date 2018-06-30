Linda Hogan Claims Ex-Husband Hulk Hogan Is Guilty of ‘Financial Treachery’

– The Daily Mail reports that Linda Hogan, ex-wife of former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan, has filed new legal documents accusing Hulk Hogan of “financial treachery.” According to Linda Hogan, her ex-husband is hiding assets from many businesses that he has in Florida. Also, she’s claiming that she is entitled to 40 percent of those assets under the terms of their divorce.

The documents were filed yesterday (June 29) in Tampa, Florida. Per the documents, Hogan is hiding revenues from seven different companies that are registered to him. Four are reportedly registered in Florida, and three are said to be in Nevada.

Additionally, Linda Hogan is accusing Hulk Hogan of channeling those revenues through different avenues than the agreed upon outlets. She also wants a full accounting of his ventures since 2013 and asked that he be placed in contempt of court if he doesn’t pay what she is claiming is owed to her.