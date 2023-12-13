wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming
All Elite Wrestling will present their annual ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, with several matches set. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley (3-0-0) vs. Swerve Strickland (3-0-0)
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Rush (1-2-0) vs. Jay Lethal (0-3-0)
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White (2-1-0) vs. Mark Briscoe (0-3-0)
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Brody King (2-0-0) vs. Andrade el Idolo (2-0-0)
* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong
* Riho vs. Ruby Soho
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
* The Von Erichs return to Dallas