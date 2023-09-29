wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Title Match and More
September 29, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, featuring a Trios title match and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Rocky Romero
* #1 Contender for AEW Women’s World Title: Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida
* The Righteous in action
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/e7txqFKIAa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2023
