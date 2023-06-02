Lineup Announced For SHINE 75 In Florida

SHINE 75 takes place later this month, and the lineup for the show has been announced. SHINE announced on Thursday that the following matches are set for the show, which takes place in Clearwater, Florida at the OCC Road House:

* SHINE Championship Match: Ivelisse vs. Kimber Lee vs. Lindsay Snow

If Ivelisse gets pinned or submitted she loses the SHINE Championship. If either Kimber Lee or Lindsay Snow score a win on each other, the winner becomes the #1 Contender for the SHINE Championship.

* SHINE Nova Championship Lumberjill Match: Renee Michelle vs. The W.O.A.D.

* SHINE Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven vs. SoFlo Unsanctioned

* Amber Nova vs. Madisyn Maxxwell

* Brandi Lauren vs. Jade

* Allie Recks vs. Tracy Nyxx

* Lexi Gomez vs. Labrava of Las Sicarias

* Tiffany Nieves of Las Sicarias vs. Kaitland Alexis

Tickets for the event are available here.