Lineup For Night Two of NXT Great American Bash and Fyter Fest

AEW and NXT conclude their special episodes tonight with night two of both Fyter Fest and Great American Bash, respectively. The NXT lineup features:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

* Breezango & Drake Maverick vs. El Legado del Fantasma

* Mercedes Martinez returns

* Robert Stone announces new addition to his brand

* Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

* Winner Takes All: NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

Dynamite features:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Private Party

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* FTR & Young Bucks vs. Butcher, Blade & Lucha Bros

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA

* Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, & Stu Grayson

* Tony Schiavone interviews Taz and Brian Cage