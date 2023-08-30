wrestling / News
Lineup For Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory 2023 Finals
Pro Wrestling NOAH presents its N-1 Victory 2023 Finals on Sunday, and the lineup is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which takes place in Osaka, Japan, per Wrestling Inc:
* N-1 Victory Finals: KENOH vs. Go Shiozaki
* Kaito Kiyomiya and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and Zack Sabre Jr.
* GHC Martial Arts Rules: Masakatsu Funaki vs. Josh Barnett
* Yoshiki Inamura’s Send-Off Match: Yoshiki Inamura, Yuki Yoshioka, and Yuma Anzai (AJPW) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura, and Masa Kitamiya
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Daga and Chris Ridgeway vs. Atsushi Koge and Hi69
* Jake Lee, Jack Morris, and Anthony Greene vs. Saxon Huxley, Timothy Thatcher, and Hideki Suzuki
* Survival Match: Ninja Mack vs. Dragon Bane vs. Alpha Wolf vs. Alejandro
* Katsuhiko Nakajima, Hajime Ohara, and Junta Miyawaki vs. Manabu Soya, Shuji Kondo, and Seiki Yoshioka
* Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Lance Anoa’i vs. Adam Brooks and Stallion Rogers
* Sumire Natsu, Maya Yukihi, and Miyuki Takase vs. Yuu, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Hibiscus Mii
* HAYATA and Eita vs. YO-HEY and Tadasuke
* Dark Match: Muhammed Yone and Yu Owada vs. Kai Fujimura and Taishi Ozawa
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair Reportedly Off TV For Now After Injury Angle on WWE Smackdown
- Logan Paul Doubles His Bet To Conor McGregor Regarding Fight With Dillon Danis
- Mark Henry Weighs In On CM Punk & Jack Perry Incident, Realities Of Backstage Politics
- Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services