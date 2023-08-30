Lineup For Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory 2023 Finals

Pro Wrestling NOAH presents its N-1 Victory 2023 Finals on Sunday, and the lineup is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which takes place in Osaka, Japan, per Wrestling Inc:

* N-1 Victory Finals: KENOH vs. Go Shiozaki

* Kaito Kiyomiya and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and Zack Sabre Jr.

* GHC Martial Arts Rules: Masakatsu Funaki vs. Josh Barnett

* Yoshiki Inamura’s Send-Off Match: Yoshiki Inamura, Yuki Yoshioka, and Yuma Anzai (AJPW) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura, and Masa Kitamiya

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Daga and Chris Ridgeway vs. Atsushi Koge and Hi69

* Jake Lee, Jack Morris, and Anthony Greene vs. Saxon Huxley, Timothy Thatcher, and Hideki Suzuki

* Survival Match: Ninja Mack vs. Dragon Bane vs. Alpha Wolf vs. Alejandro

* Katsuhiko Nakajima, Hajime Ohara, and Junta Miyawaki vs. Manabu Soya, Shuji Kondo, and Seiki Yoshioka

* Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Lance Anoa’i vs. Adam Brooks and Stallion Rogers

* Sumire Natsu, Maya Yukihi, and Miyuki Takase vs. Yuu, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Hibiscus Mii

* HAYATA and Eita vs. YO-HEY and Tadasuke

* Dark Match: Muhammed Yone and Yu Owada vs. Kai Fujimura and Taishi Ozawa