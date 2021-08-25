wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Including More CM Punk
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature CM Punk’s first appearance on the program after appearing on Rampage last Friday. It includes:
* CM Punk makes his first Dynamite appearance
* Chris Jericho to address his future
* AEW Tag Team Eliminator Tournament: The Lucha Bros vs. The Varsity Blonds
* Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet
* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson
* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy
* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake
* QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow vs. The Gunn Club