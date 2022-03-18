wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Airing At Different Time
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which has a special start time of 11:30 PM ET after NCAA coverage. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:
* Darby Allin vs. The Butcher
* Keith Lee vs. Max Caster
* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch
* The House of Black vs. Bear Country & Fuego del Sol
#MarchMadness is on TNT, remember #AEWRampage TONIGHT at approximately 11:30pm ET/10:30pm CT & earlier start for West Coast fans at about 8:30pm PT / immediately following #NCAATournament on @tntdrama!
-Darby v Butcher
-Leyla v Red Velvet
-Caster v Lee
–#HouseOfBlack trios match pic.twitter.com/RrNS5DH7zv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2022
