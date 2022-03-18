wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Airing At Different Time

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which has a special start time of 11:30 PM ET after NCAA coverage. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* Darby Allin vs. The Butcher
* Keith Lee vs. Max Caster
* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch
* The House of Black vs. Bear Country & Fuego del Sol

