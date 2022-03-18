Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Airing At Different Time

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which has a special start time of 11:30 PM ET after NCAA coverage. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

* Keith Lee vs. Max Caster

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* The House of Black vs. Bear Country & Fuego del Sol