Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV

All Elite Wrestling will present a special live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, followed immediately by Battle of the Belts IV. The lineup includes:

AEW Rampage:

* AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle vs. The Dark Order

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush & Private Party

* Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. The Varsity Blonds

AEW Battle of the Belts IV:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. Trent Beretta

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Gates of Agony