Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV
All Elite Wrestling will present a special live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, followed immediately by Battle of the Belts IV. The lineup includes:
AEW Rampage:
* AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle vs. The Dark Order
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush & Private Party
* Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. The Varsity Blonds
AEW Battle of the Belts IV:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. Trent Beretta
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
* ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Gates of Agony
