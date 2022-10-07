wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts IV Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a special live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, followed immediately by Battle of the Belts IV. The lineup includes:

AEW Rampage:

* AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle vs. The Dark Order
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush & Private Party
* Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. The Varsity Blonds

AEW Battle of the Belts IV:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. Trent Beretta
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
* ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Gates of Agony

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Battle of the Belts IV, AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading