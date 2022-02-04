wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
February 4, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, taped this past Wednesday night in Chicago. You can find spoilers here. The show includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isaiah Kassidy
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno
