Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

February 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, taped this past Wednesday night in Chicago. You can find spoilers here. The show includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isaiah Kassidy
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

