Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present the final episode of their program before this Sunday’s Rebellion PPV tonight on AXS TV. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets Advantage For Hardcore War: Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

* Sami Callihan & Angels vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango

* Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

* Mickie James will make her final decision on Knockouts title match

* Before the Impact: Johnny Swinger vs. El Reverso