Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

April 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present the final episode of their program before this Sunday’s Rebellion PPV tonight on AXS TV. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets Advantage For Hardcore War: Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
* Sami Callihan & Angels vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango
* Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka
* Mickie James will make her final decision on Knockouts title match
* Before the Impact: Johnny Swinger vs. El Reverso

