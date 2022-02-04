Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live

WWE will have two new shows tonight with the post-Royal Rumble edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, as well as a new 205 Live on Peacock.

Smackdown is expected to feature Ronda Rousey’s decision for her Wrestlemania opponent, after winning the women’s Rumble match last Saturday. Paul Heyman is also expected to explain his betrayal of Brock Lesnar at the same event. Drew McIntyre will also make his first appearance on the blue brand in over a month after his Rumble return.

Meanwhile, 205 Live will include:

* KUSHIDA vs. Damon Kemp

* Brooks Jensen vs. Bodhi Hayward

* Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Fallon Henley & Lash Legend