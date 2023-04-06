wrestling / News

Pure Championship Match And More Set For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

April 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of ROH, including Women’s and Pure Championship matches. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Miya Yamashita
* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Christopher Daniels
* Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Brothers vs. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen
* Rush & Dralistico vs. The Infantry
* The Righteous vs. Steve Somerset & Stephen Azure
* Willow Nightingale vs. Notorious Mimi
* Brian Cage vs. Ortiz
* Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams
* Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tony Nese

