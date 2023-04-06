wrestling / News
Pure Championship Match And More Set For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV
Ring of Honor has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of ROH, including Women’s and Pure Championship matches. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Miya Yamashita
* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Christopher Daniels
* Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Brothers vs. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen
* Rush & Dralistico vs. The Infantry
* The Righteous vs. Steve Somerset & Stephen Azure
* Willow Nightingale vs. Notorious Mimi
* Brian Cage vs. Ortiz
* Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams
* Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tony Nese
