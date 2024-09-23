Lineup For Tomorrow’s United Wrestling Network Taping

The United Wrestling Network West Coast Pro Wrestling have a TV taping tomorrow, and an updated card is online. You can see the lineup below (per PWInsider) for the taping, which takes place at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:

* Royce Isaacs vs. Jake Something

* Kevin Blackwood & Alan Angels vs. Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie

* Vert Vixen vs. Amira

* Man Like Dereis vs. Alpha Zo

* Vinnie Massaro vs. Jordan Cruz

* Los Suavecitos vs. Levi Shapiro & Jiah Jewell