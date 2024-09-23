wrestling / News
Lineup For Tomorrow’s United Wrestling Network Taping
September 23, 2024
The United Wrestling Network West Coast Pro Wrestling have a TV taping tomorrow, and an updated card is online. You can see the lineup below (per PWInsider) for the taping, which takes place at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:
* Royce Isaacs vs. Jake Something
* Kevin Blackwood & Alan Angels vs. Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie
* Vert Vixen vs. Amira
* Man Like Dereis vs. Alpha Zo
* Vinnie Massaro vs. Jordan Cruz
* Los Suavecitos vs. Levi Shapiro & Jiah Jewell
