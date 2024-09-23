wrestling / News

Lineup For Tomorrow’s United Wrestling Network Taping

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
United Wrestling Network UWN Primetime Live UWN Championship Wrestling Image Credit: UWN

The United Wrestling Network West Coast Pro Wrestling have a TV taping tomorrow, and an updated card is online. You can see the lineup below (per PWInsider) for the taping, which takes place at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:

* Royce Isaacs vs. Jake Something
* Kevin Blackwood & Alan Angels vs. Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie
* Vert Vixen vs. Amira
* Man Like Dereis vs. Alpha Zo
* Vinnie Massaro vs. Jordan Cruz
* Los Suavecitos vs. Levi Shapiro & Jiah Jewell

More Trending Stories

article topics :

United Wrestling Network, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading