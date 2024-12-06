Lineup For WildKat Wrestling’s Revolution Rumble This Weekend

WildKat Sports & Entertainment presents their 13th anniversary show in the Revolution Rumble this weekend, and the full card has been announced. You can see the lineup below for Saturday’s show, which takes place in Kenner, Louisana:

▪ Steel Cage Match: Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx

* WKS Championship Match: Brian Kendrick vs. Brady Pierce vs. Danny Flamingo

* WKS Tag Team Championship Tables Match: Slime SZN vs. The Ringwormz

* WKS Revolution Championship Two Of Three Falls Match: Jace Valor vs. Nate Bradley

* The Revolution Rumble: Competitors TBA

* Promise Braxton vs. Gigi Rey

You can get tickets here.