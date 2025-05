WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network as the build continues for Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear

* Bianca Belair returns