wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Night of Champions Fallout
July 4, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network as the show returns to a two-hour format. The show was taped this past Monday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The lineup includes:
* Fallout from new addition to Solo Sikoa’s family
* King of the Ring Cody Rhodes assumes his Smackdown throne
* Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill returns to Smackdown
* Tiffany Stratton to choose WWE Evolution challenger