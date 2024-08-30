wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Bash in Berlin
August 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, which is the last show before Bash in Berlin tomorrow. The lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. TBD
* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Michin
