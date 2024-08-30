wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Bash in Berlin

August 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown August 30 2024 - LA Knight US Title Open Challenge Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, which is the last show before Bash in Berlin tomorrow. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. TBD
* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Michin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading