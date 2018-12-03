Lineups For This Week’s WWE 205 Live, MMC, NXT UK, & NXT TV

Here are the early lineups for this week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, and NXT TV…

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

* Jeff Hardy & Charlotte vs. R-Truth and Carmella

* Naomi and Jimmy Uso vs. The Miz and Asuka

WWE 205 Live

* Brian Kendrick vs. Drew Gulak

* The Lucha House Party vs. TJP and Mike Kanellis

NXT UK

* Jordan Devlin vs. Flash Morgan Webster

* Travis Banks vs. Wolfgang

* Rhea Ripley and more in action.

NXT

* Matt Riddle vs. Punishment Martinez

* The Forgotten Sons vs. Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carillo

* Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai