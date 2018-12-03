Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Lineups For This Week’s WWE 205 Live, MMC, NXT UK, & NXT TV

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Brian Kendrick Drew Gulak 205 Live

Here are the early lineups for this week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, and NXT TV…

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

* Jeff Hardy & Charlotte vs. R-Truth and Carmella
* Naomi and Jimmy Uso vs. The Miz and Asuka

WWE 205 Live

* Brian Kendrick vs. Drew Gulak
* The Lucha House Party vs. TJP and Mike Kanellis

NXT UK

* Jordan Devlin vs. Flash Morgan Webster
* Travis Banks vs. Wolfgang
* Rhea Ripley and more in action.

NXT

* Matt Riddle vs. Punishment Martinez
* The Forgotten Sons vs. Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carillo
* Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai

