Lio Rush On If His WWE Run Came Too Soon, Reaction To His Release

Lio Rush’s WWE run was cut short, and he recently talked about whether his time there came when he was too young and more. Rush had a contentious time in WWE that ended in April of 2020, and he discussed his time there during an appearance on the Say Less podcast. You can check out some highlights below:

On if his WWE run was too much, too soon: “Yeah, man. At first you know, I’m just going with the flow. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do and you know, I’m excited, I’m getting opportunities handed to me left and right. Not even handed to me, I had to work for everything that I got. But I definitely feel like I got to that position in my career, right?”

On his reaction to his release: “When it came to a halt, when I got released from WWE it was almost like I had to just start over and I didn’t really know what to do. And it took me a while for me to realize like, ‘Man. Maybe I was a little too young for everything that got thrown at me.’ But at the same time, I don’t regret those times at all. I don’t wish that I didn’t go through these things. I don’t wish that I didn’t have that experience. Because I feel like it prepared me for so much once I did get released. So yeah, I was young.”

