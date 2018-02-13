 

Lio Rush Rumored for 205 Live Cruiserweight Title Tournament

February 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pro Wrestling Sheet reporter Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that NXT Superstar Lio Rush could be called up from 205 Live to take part in the tournament to declare the next WWE cruiserweight champion. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

