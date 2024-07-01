wrestling / News
Lio Rush Suffered Injury at AEW Forbidden Door, Pulled From Independent Event
In a post on Twitter last night, Lio Rush announced that he was in pain following last night’s ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Later, the independent promotion Beyond Wrestling announced that Rush was injured in the match and would be pulled from their July 4th event. The nature of his injury was not revealed.
Rush wrote: “I’m not suffering, but man am I in some pain. What a night. What a match. I’ll be back for more. Thanks to everyone for riding with me on this journey through the #ForbiddenDoor.”
