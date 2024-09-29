Lio Rush Wins 2024 RevPro British J Cup

Lio Rush took home a big prize on Saturday in the 2024 RevPro British J Cup. Fightful reports that Rush won the finals of the tournament at RevPro’s show on Saturday, defeating Kid Lykos II, Dante Martin and Cameron Khai in the final match to get the trophy.

Rush commented on the win on Twitter, writing:

“Last night wasn’t a dream. Preparation met opportunity and I walked out of Stevenage as the 2024 #BritishJCup winner. 🇬🇧 is truly home. Thank you to the fans who have followed my journey in @RevProUK. We’re just getting started! Meet me today in Sheffield http://revolutionprowrestling.com/sheffieldsep29”