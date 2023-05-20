List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers from last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with the Bloodline, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He also produced The Usos vs. the LWO.

* Jamie Noble produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly.

* Tyson Kidd produced Zelina Vega vs. Asuka.

* Jason Jordan produced the Grayson Waller & AJ Styles segment.

* Shawn Daivari produced Rick Boogs & LA Knight vs. The Street Profits. Knight will continue to feud with the Profits.

* Abyss produced the Austin Theory & Sheamus segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. This was Leon’s first match since last August as she was out due to an injury. Feroz and Leon are not called up and will still be on NXT.

* Dykstra also produced a pre-show dark match of Mia Yim vs. Lacey Evans.

* Neither Liv Morgan nor Dakota Kai were backstage.