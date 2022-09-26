List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes on the shows.

RAW:

* Michael Hayes produced Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.

* Petey Williams produced the Damage CTRL Celebration and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley.

* Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

* Shane Helms produced the Brawling Brutes promo.

* Jamie Noble produced Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle.

* Jason Jordan produced Miz TV.

Smackdown:

* Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline opening segment and the Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes.

* Tyson Kidd produced Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans.

* Abyss produced the backstage segment with Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa. He also produced the New Day vs. The Maximum Male Models and the Drew McIntyre/Karrion Kross segment.

* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman vs. Otis.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Dakota Kai.

* Shotzi’s tank was brought in for the show but wasn’t used.

* The dark matches were produced by Jason Jordan, including Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Los Lotharios and The Street Profits & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Imperium.

Main Event:

* Mustafa Ali & Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Molly Holly produced Tamina vs. Dana Brooke.