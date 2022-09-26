wrestling / News
List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of producers for last week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes on the shows.
RAW:
* Michael Hayes produced Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.
* Petey Williams produced the Damage CTRL Celebration and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley.
* Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.
* Shane Helms produced the Brawling Brutes promo.
* Jamie Noble produced Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle.
* Jason Jordan produced Miz TV.
Smackdown:
* Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline opening segment and the Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes.
* Tyson Kidd produced Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans.
* Abyss produced the backstage segment with Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa. He also produced the New Day vs. The Maximum Male Models and the Drew McIntyre/Karrion Kross segment.
* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman vs. Otis.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Dakota Kai.
* Shotzi’s tank was brought in for the show but wasn’t used.
* The dark matches were produced by Jason Jordan, including Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Los Lotharios and The Street Profits & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Imperium.
Main Event:
* Mustafa Ali & Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy was produced by Jason Jordan.
* Molly Holly produced Tamina vs. Dana Brooke.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- Wardlow Says MJF’s Gimmick Is Who He Is, Says AEW World Title Has Been ‘In Shambles’
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases