List Of Producers For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers from last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which aired from San Diego, CA.

* Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed match between Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller.

* Bobby Roode & Shawn Daivari produced the Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens segment, as well as the match between the two. Cristian Scovell was the writer.

* Jason Jordan produced Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae, as well as B-Fab vs. Piper Niven.

* Jamie Noble produced Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as the Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza.

* TJ Wilson produced Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton.

* Former WWE Tough Enough cast member Eric Watts wrote the Jimmy Uso segment.