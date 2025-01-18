wrestling / News
List Of Producers For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of producers from last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which aired from San Diego, CA.
* Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed match between Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller.
* Bobby Roode & Shawn Daivari produced the Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens segment, as well as the match between the two. Cristian Scovell was the writer.
* Jason Jordan produced Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae, as well as B-Fab vs. Piper Niven.
* Jamie Noble produced Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as the Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu segment.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza.
* TJ Wilson produced Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton.
* Former WWE Tough Enough cast member Eric Watts wrote the Jimmy Uso segment.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Events Between Corey Graves and WWE This Past Week, If It Was A Work
- Tony Schiavone On What He Thinks Is His Most Famous Line As Announcer
- Jake Roberts Thinks Ric Flair Has Tarnished His Legacy
- Backstage Update on Corey Graves & WWE, Rumored Belief That Graves Attempted To Get Fired by WWE