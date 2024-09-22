Lita Says She’d Love To Face Rhea Ripley

Lita says that Rhea Ripley is on her list of opponents she’d like to face off against. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked during a Monopoly Events Q&A which current WWE star she would like to compete against and named the former Judgment Day member.

“I think somebody that I had a very brief interaction with in the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, has just grown so much and added so many layers to her character,” Lita said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I think she would be great to face.”

Lita last competed at WrestleMania 39, where she teamed with Trish Stratus & Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL.