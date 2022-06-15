Little Guido Joins MLW Battle Riot IV

Add another name to the list of MLW Battle Riot IV competitors in Little Guido. MLW announced on Tuesday that the ECW and WWE alum will be part of the 40-man match headlining the June 23rd event in New York City.

You can see the full announcement below:

Little Guido enters the Battle Riot in NYC next Thursday

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Little Guido as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Mamma mia! Little Guido has entered the Battle Riot!

Fighting in front of his hometown, this Full Blooded Italian is tough as nails and knows a thing or two about extreme environments.

When asked by MLW.com if the technical Italiano will be the last man standing next Thursday, Guido simply said, “Forget about it!”

See Little Guido riot LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

