Liv Morgan Wants To Put An End to Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood

In an interview with Rusic & Rose (via Fightful), Liv Morgan said that she hopes to put an end to her feud with Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood, which happens next month. However, a match between Morgan and Ripley has not been announced for the show at this time. Morgan previously defeated Ripley, with the help of Dominik Mysterio, at Summerslam.

She said: “I want for her to be gone right now. I want Daddy Dom and I to go and live our best lives and not be annoyed with the Terror Twins [Ripley and Damian Priest] anymore. I’ve already beaten her. I have my man, my family, my title. I’m kind of done with it at this point. She’s feeling like she needs to start her Brutality Tour, whatever that means, to get back at me. Hopefully, at Bad Blood, I finally put an end to Rhea Ripley.”