Liv Morgan Explains How She Gained a Champion’s Mentality

– During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan discussed overcoming imposter syndrome and how she gained a champion’s mentality. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Liv Morgan on what it took to gain a champion’s mentality: “I didn’t come from entertainment, I’m not from a wrestling family, I’m not a division one athlete, and so I think I almost like had imposter syndrome.”

On facing herself while recovering from injury: “To just have no schedule and to just really, like, sit with myself? I think it did wonders for my mental health, for my confidence. So, when I came back I just — I felt so different and I knew I was ready now.”

Liv Morgan is set to compete in the women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 later this month. She’ll be teaming with Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae against Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Iyo Sky. The premium live event goes down on Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.